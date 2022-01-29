Nasarawa pledges timely completion of projects

The Nasarswa State government has said that all the ongoing projects being constructed in various parts of the state would be completed soon. The state commissioner of Works, Engr. Idris Mohammed, disclosed this to Saturday Telegraph in an interview in Lafia, saying that all the ongoing projects being carried out in Urban and rurual areas would be completed as scheduled. He said that the Lafia Airport and the bus terminals in Lafia and Karu are at various stages of completion. According to him, construction work on the runway and the tower at the Lafia Airport have reached advanced levels of completion. The commissioner said that construction work on the bus terminals in Karu and Lafia are between 95 and 80 per cent completion respectively and are being closely supervised to achieve quality.

Mohammed disclosed that the Karu and Lafia bus terminals are some of the state projects that would be inaugurated along the federal secretariat in Lafia by President Muhammadu Buhari during his official visit to the state on a date to be announced soon. He lauded governor Abdullahi Sule for his diligent execution of the projects, saying when completed, the structures would add value to the development process of the state.

