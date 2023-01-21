News

Nasarawa: Police confirm abduction of 6 school children

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuuel Comment(0)

The Police in Nasarawa State confirmed the abduction of six pupils of LGEA Primary School Alwaza in Alwaza community of Doma Local Government Area of the state yesterday. It was gathered that the AK 47 wielding gunmen rode to the school on motorcycles while the children were preparing for classes, shot sporadically and made away with six pupils unchallenged. Effort made by the community to trace the whereabouts of the abducted children did not yield fruits as they abductors took to the bush. Worried by news of the abduction of the school children, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe visited the school to get fist hand information about the abduction. He disclosed to the people that the state government has taken drastic measures to ensure the return of the school children.

Akabe called on the community to be calm as government was not resting on its oars to ensure that the victims were rescued and reunited with their parents. He described the incident as callous, noting that security agencies have since swung into action, with the state Commissioner of Police, on top of the operation to rescue all the victims. When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Rahman Nansel, confirmed the incident. According to him, a joint team comprising police, military and vigilante have been mobilised and are on the trail of the abductors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Litigations: IOCs contemplating leaving Nigeria’s onshore operations -Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has revealed that many Independent Oil Companies (IOC’s) were contemplating leaving their onshore operations in the country, as a result of too many court cases. Sylva, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2021 National Oil and Gas workshop for Justices and Judges […]
News

Why APC convention is not possible now, by Caretaker Committee member

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A member of the Caretaker /Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why National Convention of the party was not possible now. The Committee member, who spoke in reaction to the reports that the Committee kept silent over the Convention after its meeting on Tuesday, said there were more […]
News

COVID-19: U.S. earmarks 2.1m for survey on infection in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United States G ove r n m e n t , through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has given out $2.1million to conduct a household survey to determine the extent of COVID-19 transmission in Nigeria. The survey, which will be targeted at Gombe, Enugu, and Nasarawa states, is expected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica