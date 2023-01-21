Nasarawa: Police confirm abduction of 6 school children

The Police in Nasarawa State confirmed the abduction of six pupils of LGEA Primary School Alwaza in Alwaza community of Doma Local Government Area of the state yesterday. It was gathered that the AK 47 wielding gunmen rode to the school on motorcycles while the children were preparing for classes, shot sporadically and made away with six pupils unchallenged. Effort made by the community to trace the whereabouts of the abducted children did not yield fruits as they abductors took to the bush. Worried by news of the abduction of the school children, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe visited the school to get fist hand information about the abduction. He disclosed to the people that the state government has taken drastic measures to ensure the return of the school children.

Akabe called on the community to be calm as government was not resting on its oars to ensure that the victims were rescued and reunited with their parents. He described the incident as callous, noting that security agencies have since swung into action, with the state Commissioner of Police, on top of the operation to rescue all the victims. When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Rahman Nansel, confirmed the incident. According to him, a joint team comprising police, military and vigilante have been mobilised and are on the trail of the abductors.

