Nasarawa: Police nab woman for stabbing boyfriend to death

The police in Nasarawa State have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Alice Mulak of Ungwan Gwari in Karu Local Government Area of the state for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.

Reports have it that the incident occurred behind City Rock Hotel at Mararaba in Karu when Mulak engaged her lover in a physical combat over a misunderstanding where she allegedly stabbed him to death.

A statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel and made available to newsmen in Lafia, said the suspect was arrested with the knife she used in stabbing her victim.

The statement, which reads in part, said: “Police operatives attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division in Nasarawa State led by CSP Musa Babayola have arrested one Alice Mulak of Ungwan Gwari, Karu LGA for stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.”

