Metro & Crime

Nasarawa: Police nab woman for stabbing boyfriend to death

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia Comment(0)

The police in Nasarawa State have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Alice Mulak of Ungwan Gwari in Karu Local Government Area of the state for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.

Reports have it that the incident occurred behind City Rock Hotel at Mararaba in Karu when Mulak engaged her lover in a physical combat over a misunderstanding where she allegedly stabbed him to death.

A statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel and made available to newsmen in Lafia, said the suspect was arrested with the knife she used in stabbing her victim.

The statement, which reads in part, said: “Police operatives attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division in Nasarawa State led by CSP Musa Babayola have arrested one Alice Mulak of Ungwan Gwari, Karu LGA for stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2 killed, 2 injured, vehicle burnt as herders, farmers clash in Kaduna markets

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

At least two persons have been killed and two others injured and a vehicle burnt inside a market as farmers and herders clash in Kaduna. The initial clash took place along the Kauru-Zangon Kataf boundary in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.   However, the incident also led to a fracas and an inter-ethnic […]
Metro & Crime

Teenage girl flees home to avoid early marriage

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

A 15-year-old girl has reportedly absconded from home to avoid being married off by her parents.   The girl allegedly escaped from her hometown in Plateau State to Ekiti State on September 17 to stay with her brother. On getting to Ekiti State, she reported the case as being masterminded by her father to the […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo guber: We’ll replicate gains from Edo –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

As the electorate in Ondo State prepare to elect a new governor on Saturday, October 10, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has assured of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo gubernatorial election.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica