Nasarawa: Police rescue pregnant girls from baby factory, arrest 4 suspects 

Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Nasarawa State Police Command have bursted St. Bridget Orphanage Homes allegedly used as a baby factory and arrested six young girls, a six month-old baby and three others at New Karu area of the state.

The suspects were identified as Eze Norbert, Nnaemeka Eze, Okechukwu Ogechi and Obiagheli Chidi, they were nabbed on November 17, about 2am by policemen attached to New Karu Area Command after a tip off about the baby factory in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel in a statement Wednesday said during a preliminary investigation it was revealed that the operator of the orphanage home abducted under aged pregnant girls, hold them hostage till they give birth and sell their children to the highest bidder.

Nansel said further investigation also revealed that the orphanage was not registered, while the suspects and victims have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prosecution of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

 

Reporter

