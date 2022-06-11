News

Nasarawa reiterates commitment to strengthen MSMEs

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State government is to strengthen the MSMEs sub-sector as part of its economic development strategy. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state investment agency, Ibrahim Abdullahi, reiterated the state’s commitment to that effect in Lafia during the presentation of cheques to the three winners of the MSME challenge of the just concluded inaugural Nasarawa Investment Summit. He noted that apart from the 10,000 USD prize money, the Agency will provide non-financial support centering on advisory, training and networking which are core to the growth of small businesses.

According to him, the MSME Challenge organised by the agency was a pilot project that the state hopes to use to encourage the formation of new enterprises and to urge existing ones to extend their service offerings, in keeping with its Economic Development plan. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: ”This is a pilot project; the Government hopes to replicate this project.

“This is one way we feel we can effectively reach out to businesses that impact on the economy of the state” Winners appreciated the initiative and want it broadened to encompass other businesses, “it is an innovation in the entire State, and we have never had such.

 

