Nasarawa: Resident doctors embark on three-day warning strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Nasarawa State yesterday said that it’s members at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, would proceed on a three-day warning strike to protest decision of the hospital’s management to unilaterally suspend residency training programme and the victimisation of its members for taking steps to protect themselves and the general public from the deadly COVID-19 infection.

The resident doctors had declared a three-day warning strike in a communique at end of and it’s emergency meeting held at the ARD Lounge in Lafia, the state capital.

Resident doctors are medical doctors who work while undergoing training to become specialists in various medical and dental fields, and they make up more than eighty five percent of doctors in tertiary hospitals.

The resident doctors, who commenced the strike action yesterday, accused the management of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, of unduly suspending the residency training programme and lack of provision of adequate and high quality PPEs to protect doctors and other health workers from contacting COVID- 19, and the high handedness of the management headed by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, in denying duly qualified candidates who had paid for various postgraduate medical examinations from registering for same, and suddenly recalling very senior doctors who were training as supernumerary residents in Kano, Zaria, Kaduna, Lagos, Enugu, Dala, FCT, Jos, etc immediately due to the suspension of residency training, without bothering about the inconveniences of such sudden travel from far and wide with their families back to Lafia, without a current accommodation or other basic facilities to function as humans, moreso a medical doctor, all with the aim of victimising the doctors for protecting themselves and the good people of Nasarawa State against COVID-19 infection

