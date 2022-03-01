Nasarawa: Revitalising economy through legal framework

CHEKE EMMANUEL reports on how the establishment of the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule has helped to revitalise the economy of the state

In his inaugural speech as the 4th democratically elected governor of Nasarawa State on May 29, 2019, Governor Abdullahi Sule promised to revitalise the economy of the state by creating an enabling environment to attract private sector investment both domestic and foreign.

The governor came on board prepared with an economic blueprint; the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS), which aims to make the state among the top three most competitive in Nigeria in terms of accelerated growth. Few months in office, he inaugurated an economic and investment advisory council headed by Prof Konyinsola Ajayi.

Three years down the line, Governor Sule has not only fulfilled this promise, but exceeded expectations by attracting an estimated $500 million investment to the state so far.

To achieve his vision, Governor Sule established Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) with the mandate to initiate, coordinate, execute and monitor all investment programmes of his administration.

When it came to who would man the agency, Governor Sule carefully appointed an accomplished UK trained investment lawyer, Ibrahim Abdullahi as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to drive the investment and economic policies and programmes of the state.

Justifying, the establishment of NASIDA, Abdullahi explained that for Governor Sule to achieve his investment drive, he needed to create a legal framework to pave way for private participation hence the establishment of the agency.

His words: “Why NASIDA? Governor Abdullahi Sule came into office with the promise to revitalise the economy of the state and as you know that the governor cannot revitalise the economy without putting in place a legal framework on which any sustainable development would be built.

“The creation of Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency is a deliberate effort of Governor Abdullahi Sule to create an enabling environment for private business to operate in Nasarawa state and to encourage investment both domestic and foreign investment.”

The NASIDA boss added that NASIDA as a one-stop-shop is a critical step in ensuring that a sustainable institution was created for the state now and the future.

He further explained that the agency’s mandate also involves overseeing the management of the state’s Infrastructure Fund, as well, warehousing the Governor’s Delivery Unit (GDU) of the NEDS, leading the host of sector specific programmes targeted at improving efficiency of government activities in the state.

Today, the investment drive of Governor Abdullahi Sule in Nasarawa State is yielding results. No wonder that during his recent broadcast to mark his two years in office, Governor Sule said: “I want to be a governor that is thinking and doing. I want to bring investment to the state. I want to bring people who will come and invest in Nasarawa State and catapult employment opportunities and provide revenue for the state.”

Today in Nasarawa State, much have been achieved in the investment drive of Governor Sule’s administration as there are quite a number of both domestic and foreign investors that have invested in state and and many are still coming to invest.

First to take advantage of the business opportunity of the investment drive was Dangote Group, which acquired 68,000 hectres of land at Tunga in Awe Local Government Area and invested in sugarcane plantation and sugar processing worth $700 million.

Flour Mills of Nigeria also acquired 20,000 hecters in Toto local Government Area for sugarcane plantation and sugar production, an investment valued at $300 million.

At the last count, eight significant business environment reform initiatives have been implemented and 13 Public Private Partnership projects have so far been closed since the inception of the Sule administration as disclosed by Managing Director/ CEO of NASIDA, Abdullahi, during a news conference, recently in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

His words: “It is important to note that over the past two years of coming to office of Governor Abdullahi Sule, close to 13 significant Public Private Partnership key projects have been carried out.

We have implemented over eight significant business environment reform initiatives, which have attracted over $500 million in both domestic and foreign investments into key sectors of the state.

“We have signed the Joint Peninsula Venture, our first joint venture with a private firm. The Peninsula project is part of our deliberate effort to build sustainable housing clusters on the corridors of Abuja. We signed a pipeline of different investors coming to invest generally in agriculture sector, from rice production and cassava production.

We have signed a Public Private Partnership agreement with a private company, Diamond Stripes for Nasarawa State Transport Company and the concession of the bus terminals in Karu and Lafia.” With the agreement in place ,

Diamond Stripes, a major player in the transport industry, will take control and manage both the N1.9 billion Karu mega bus terminal and the N1.2 billion Lafia maga bus terminal, respectively.

Diamond Stripes is also expected to run the two facilities in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transport industry such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) among others key partners.

Speaking shortly after signing of the agreement held at the government house in Lafia, Governor Sule said that the signing of the agreement was in fulfillment of the desire of his administration to introduce innovations in the business of governance in the state.

He said: “We came with a dream to do things differently and I think this is one of those things. We have completed the bus terminals.”

The governor announced that with the signing of the two agreements, the two facilities will commence operation once they are commissioned, explaining that it was through that arrangement that government would get return on its investment and channel the proceeds to other development process.

“We are able to bring a reputable organization that can do this and we are able to get local people to be involved, so that when we are getting ready to employ people who will manage the company, we will look forward to somebody like the chairman to make sure that local people are actually employed.”

To facilitate development, Governor Sule has emplaced policies that ensure regulations and requirements strike an appropriate balance between fairness, effectiveness and consistency.

“Recently, several steps have been taken towards ease of Doing Business by the state government around priority areas, which includes starting a business, obtaining construction permits, land administration and paying taxes.

“Today, property registration processes have been fully automated end to end. There is also the full digitization of land administration and title document applications by the Nasarawa Geographic Information System NAGIS. “All of our taxes are harmonized and linked to the state’s central billing system.

There is currently a PPP framework that has been signed into law that provides comfort to investors who worry about a change in policy due to a change in administration.”

“The current administration understands the inkling of its investors and is constantly seeking opportunities to engage with them and ensure an exciting environment,” the NASIDA boss said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...