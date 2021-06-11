Nasarawa school dismisses teacher for sexually molesting pupil

A private school in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Shepherd’s International Schools, has sacked one of its teachers over alleged child molestation. The Principal of the school, Peter Adoga Adoga, disclosed this yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia. Adoga was reacting to a news story in some dailies over a case of rape in the school. He said it was alleged child molestation in the primary section of the school and not rape as reported in some dailies. Adoga said a case of rape reported in one of the national dailies did not represent the true position of what happened in the primary section of the schools. According to him, it was mistaken for a case of rape at the Government Secondary School, Ube, in Akwanga Local Government Area.

The principal said the incident of the child molestation was brought to the attention of the school management and had since been treated in accordance with the disciplinary standard of the school. He added: “Our attention has been drawn to information being circulated in the media about a rape case in Shepherd’s International College, Akwanga. We would like the general public to know that Shepherd’s International College and Shepherd’s Nursery and Primary School do not tolerate any acts of indiscipline or child molestation. “We wish to use this medium to set the record straight.

First, the case referred involving one Mr. Ndam Atiku, where the school is mentioned, was not a case of rape as captured on the headline and the body of the story but a case of molestation.” Adoga said the case was reported to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the state Police Command. He also said that the minor mentioned in the story was not the one directly involved in the incident. Adoga said the girl who took the story out only heard the story, informed her parents who brought it to the notice of the school, which triggered the investigation by the school and subsequently led to the dismissal of the teacher.

