Nasarawa shuts Poly over students’ protest

Nasarawa State government has shut down the stateowned Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic for one week following violent protests by students of the institution. The students were protesting alleged closure of the school registration portal and imposition of N5,000 late registration fee by management, headed by the Rector, Mrs. Justina Kotso.

The students chased away lecturers and other staff of the institution. They also destroyed infrastructure in the school such as the Administrative Block, the Information Technology Center (ICT) and Mass Communication Department. The students also set the polytechnic security outpost at the school gate on fire. The students made bonfires from discarded vehicle tyres at the school gate to prevent enforcement agents access into the school and went on to destroy any available facility they could lay their hands on.

The school was deserted as the students moved from one building to the other and smashed vehicles. Two trucks of armed military personnel were sighted on the road leading to the school to remove the blockage mounted by the protesters. But addressing a news conference at headquarters of the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in Lafia, the Rector, Kotso, denied the allegation that the school portal was closed. She said that the one week closure was for a semester break to allow normalcy to return to the school.

The rector said the management had amicably sorted out the issues with the students’ body during a meeting and wondered why the violent protest. According to her, 162 students have made transactions on the school portal hours before the protest started.

