Nasarawa signs N11bn MoU for 2,000 housing units

TheNasarawaStategovernment has signed an N11 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Family Homes Fund (FHF) and the Federal Mortgage Bank to provide 2,000 housing units for civil servants in the state. Speaking during the signing of the agreement yesterday in Lafia, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the agreement was part of the cardinal objectives of his government encapsulated in the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategies (NEDS). He explained that the provision of housing was part of the policy trust of his administration to improve the welfare of civil servants in the state. The governor also hinted that the housing units would be provided for servants earning below N100, 000 monthly, saying that the gesture was in fulfilment of his electioneering promise made to the people
