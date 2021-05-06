News

Nasarawa signs N11bn MoU for 2,000 housing units

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

TheNasarawaStategovernment has signed an N11 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Family Homes Fund (FHF) and the Federal Mortgage Bank to provide 2,000 housing units for civil servants in the state. Speaking during the signing of the agreement yesterday in Lafia, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the agreement was part of the cardinal objectives of his government encapsulated in the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategies (NEDS). He explained that the provision of housing was part of the policy trust of his administration to improve the welfare of civil servants in the state. The governor also hinted that the housing units would be provided for servants earning below N100, 000 monthly, saying that the gesture was in fulfilment of his electioneering promise made to the people

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Magu probe: Nigerians should prepare for surprises – Garba Shehu

Posted on Author Reporter

  There is more to be heard and seen as regards the case of suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, this is according to a statement from the presidency. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics that Nigerians should […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria in perilous situation with COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the country is currently in a perilous situation due to the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) ravaging the country. The President, who extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, till […]
News

Senate charges new service chiefs to hit the ground running

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Senators, yesterday, tasked the newly appointed service chiefs to hit the ground running in the current effort by the Federal Government to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the country.   In random interviews conducted by our correspondent, the lawmakers urged the security chiefs to rise to the occasion and eliminate the insurgency in the land […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica