Nasarawa speaker lauds gov for sponsoring training for lawmakers

Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for sponsoring a capacity building workshop for lawmakers in the state. The speaker called on the lawmakers to utilise the knowledge gained at the threeday workshop to sharpen their legislative skills in the best interest of the state..

 

He made the call yesterday at the closing session of the workshop in Jos, the Plateau State capital. In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jirin Gwamna and made available to New Telegraph yesterday, he quoted the    speaker as saying that; “The training workshop was aimed at building the capacity of the lawmakers and other the parliamentary staff on general knowledge of legislation to improve service delivery.”

 

The speaker lauded Governor Sule for sponsorship the workshop, assuring him of stronger partnership with the executive to fast track development in the state. “I want to thank His Excellency, Engineer A. A. Sule for approving the workshop to train us, management staff and secretaries of the House standing committees.

 

“As this workshop will go a long way in enhancing our legislative duties, peace, good governance and will also ensure effective service delivery,” he said.

 

He also lauded the consultants for taking their time    redoing justice to the topics of the workshop. The speaker expressed satisfaction with the entire process, saying that participants were better equipped on the conduct of public hearing and other legislative rudiments

