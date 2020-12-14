Nasarawa stakeholders move to tackle maternal mortality

Stakeholders in Nasarawa State have expressed concern over the increasing rate of maternalmortalityarising from unsafeabortionsamongwomen.

In a data presented at a seminar held at the weekend in Lafia, Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu Alhassan, said recent notional abortion incidence in Nigeria showed that 33 per cent of 1,000 women aged between15and49performedunsafe abortions in 2012.

He said a survey conducted in seven states of Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Anambra and Taraba Nasarawa recorded 51.3 per cent unsafe abortions.

According to him, “Data from World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that as at 2015, maternal mortality ratio of 545, 841 per 1,000 live births in Nigeria was 10 per cent or as many as 6, 000 from the figure are due to unsafe abortions.”

Alhassan disclosed that women in urban centres, performed abortions more than the ones in rural areas, stating that six out of 10 such abortions were unsafe.

He also hinted that the objectives of the survey was to calculate abortion incidences in the country, determine abortions’ safety and quality of care received at post-abortion level and examine women’s abortion trajectories and associated decision-making.

Convener of the seminar, Salome Vincent, who was also the Nasarawa State Co- ordinator, Family Planning (FP), disclosed that the aim of the workshop was to expose stakeholders to the incidence of maternal mortality arising from unsafe abortions and how to mitigate such.

She said: “Normally, our attention was on family planning, but this year, we discovered that abortions are on the increase, so we decided to organise this seminar to acquaint stakeholders of the incidence of maternal mortality arising from unsafe abortions.”

