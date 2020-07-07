Metro & Crime

Nasarawa SUBEB chair’s PA abducted

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Armed men yesterday kidnapped Malam  Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Alhaji Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi.

 

Daddare was abducted at his residence at Daddare in Obi Local Government Area. Sources said that some AK47-wielding men invaded the family compound of the Daddares and picked up their victim and left.

 

The sources added that the abductors also took some cell phones belonging to their victim and that of his wife, Habiba, as well as the ones belonging to the households and left without making contact with the family since then.

 

The NSUBEB Public Relations Officer, Gana Lawal Ahmed, confirmed Daddare’s abduction in a statement.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

