Nasarawa Tiv: We’re not settlers, we’re indigenes

The Tiv community in Kadarko chiefdom in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have debunked claims by Alago people of the area that they are their hosts. The Tiv community said it was totally laughable and mischievous for anyone to contend that the Tiv in Kadarko chiefdom were non-indigenes of the area.

 

At a news briefing yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, spokesperson of Tiv community in the chiefdom, Mr. Emmanuel Uwuaun Ornguga, said the existence of the Tiv people in Kadarko predated the precolonial days when both Alago and Kwandara came to settle in the area.

 

He said Tiv people had held political and administrative positions in the area as far back as 1967 with the highest position being House of Representatives in 1979 before the present contraption.

 

According to him: “To start with, Hon. Athanasious Tyo was elected into the House of Representatives in 1979, representing this constituency in Lagos. The first councillor was Hon. Emmanuel Dewua in 1996. Th

