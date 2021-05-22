Nasarawa to build light rail line to link Abuja

Nasarawa state governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule has said that plans have reached advanced stage to construct a light rail road from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT through Karu to Keffi. He stated this yesterday, when responding to questions from stakeholders at a town hall meeting in Karu, headquarters of Karu local government Area, in continuation of his Thank-You-visit to the people of the state. The governor said that his administration had engaged a private investor in discussion for the construction of the light rail project beginning from Apo to Keffi.

The project is aimed at decongesting the heavy traffic along Keffi-Abuja expressway. The governor said that part of the plan would involve constructing expansive parking lots in Keffi to enable commuters from different parts of the state and interstate travelers to park their cars and take the fast train to Abuja to avoid traffic gridlock on the expressway. Alhaji Sule hinted that from his experience in the organized private sector the potentials in Karu alone were huge to generate huge revenue that would carter for the state.

