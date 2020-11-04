Nasarawa to launch standard indigenous measures for farmers

Plan is underway in Nasarawa State to launch standard indigenous measures for farmers in the state.

The farmers had been suffering for years over lack of standard measurements for grains in markets across thestate, butthestategovernmentsaideffortswerenowin top gear to launch a standard measure thatwouldput all of that in the past. NasarawaStateCoordinator, Department of Weights and Measures, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Kadah Yunusa, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with New Telegraph in Lafia.

He saidtheaimof launchingthe indigenous standard measure for grains such as rice, maize, gari millet and other cereals in the state for both famersandgovernment, was to have value for their money and efforts. Yunusa lamented the huge loss farmers in the state suffered over the years for lack of such measurement for grains and oil and gas, saying that the launch of such measures would check exploitation of farmers by middlemen that had hijacked the markets to ensure that both farmers and government get value for money and create sanity in markets in the state.

The state coordinator added that the Department of Weights and Measures of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment was collaborating with the Nasarawa State government to put in place a framework for the launch of a standard indigenousmeasurementfor grains in the state.

Yunusa disclosed further that the department had held a sensitisation meeting with the target group to sensitise them on the move to launch a standard measure in the state.

