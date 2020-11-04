News

Nasarawa to launch standard indigenous measures for farmers

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Plan is underway in Nasarawa State to launch standard indigenous measures for farmers in the state.

 

The farmers had been suffering for years over lack of standard measurements for grains in markets across thestate, butthestategovernmentsaideffortswerenowin top gear to launch a standard measure thatwouldput all of that in the past. NasarawaStateCoordinator, Department of Weights and Measures, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Kadah Yunusa, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with New Telegraph in Lafia.

 

He saidtheaimof launchingthe indigenous standard measure for grains such as rice, maize, gari millet and other cereals in the state for both famersandgovernment, was to have value for their money and efforts. Yunusa lamented the huge loss farmers in the state suffered over the years for lack of such measurement for grains and oil and gas, saying that the launch of such measures would check exploitation of farmers by middlemen that had hijacked the markets to ensure that both farmers and government get value for money and create sanity in markets in the state.

 

The state coordinator added that the Department of Weights and Measures of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment was collaborating with the Nasarawa State government to put in place a framework for the launch of a standard indigenousmeasurementfor grains in the state.

 

Yunusa disclosed further that the department had held a sensitisation meeting with the target group to sensitise them on the move to launch a standard measure in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Spanish region curbs movement of .2m people after new COVID-19 outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

Spanish region curbs movement of .2m people after new COVID-19 outbrea   Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida, will not be able to leave the area from […]
News

Five substitutes rules extends till next season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Teams will be able to make five substitutions in a match until the end of the 2020-21 season after FIFS chose to extend the use of the rule. World football’s governing body says it is now up to individual leagues and competitions to decide if they wish to continue allowing five substitutions. The rule can […]
News

Kalu mourns Arotile, says young pilot’s death a national loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the passing on of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile as a national loss. Lamenting the passing of the flying officer, Kalu stressed that the late pilot died in her prime while serving the nation. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: