Nasarawa to procure flood warning automated machines

The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project in Nasarawa State (Nas-NEWMAP), yesterday said it has awarded a contract for the procurement of early warning flood automated machines to be installed in parts of the state.

Nasarawa State Coordinator of the project, Mr. Kwakaha Ortoho Jonathan, who disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lafia, said the machines would be installed in four flood-prone communities in the state.

Janathan named the communities where the early warning flood automated machines would be deployed to included Umaisha, Loko, Rukubi and Tunga.

According to him, the idea was to give early warning flood signals to the riverine communities in the state to enable them evaquate their property to safe areas before the occurrence of flood. The project coordinator disclosed further that already, contract had been awarded for the procurement of the automated machines and would arrive in the country by the end of January, next year.

Jonathan said besides the installation of the automated machines, capacity building, tree planting and control of the gully erosion in parts of the state would be undertaken by the NEW-MAP, a World Bank funded project

