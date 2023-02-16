Nasarawa to sign MoU with NNPCL on oil exploration

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said an arrangement has been concluded to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on Saturday, February 18, to commence the drilling of oil in Keana Local Government Area of the state. The planned signing of the MoU is coming on the heels of preliminary findings that revealed another oil discovery at a village in Agwatashi-Assakio, Obi Local Government Area of the state. Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while speaking at an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Obi Local Government Area of the state ahead of the general election. Sule said all was set for the signing of the MoU with the NNPCL, which he said will pave the way for the drilling of the first oil well in Keana. The governor said his administration would not relent until Nasarawa State begins to enjoy the 13 per cent derivation as an oil producing state. Sule said: “In 2019, when I came out to campaign and mentioned oil, a lot of people assumed it was mere politics. That time, I promised that, by the grace of God.
