NasarawaDecides2023: Again, APC National Chairman, Adamu Loses Poling Unit To PDP

The result from the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Nasarawa State announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has again, lost his polling unit to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Keffi.

According to the results, the PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu polled 159 votes to defeat the APC’s incumbent governorship candidate, Abdullahi Sule who secured 129 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) garnered just only one vote at the unit.

Recall that Adamu had suffered defeat at his poling unit during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In another result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi delivered his Galadima B poling unit in Umaisha in Toto Local Government Area for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to the results; APC polled 161 votes for the governorship to defeat PDP who scored 39 votes. The results of the state Assembly showed that APC polled 153 votes to defeat PDP who scored 48 votes.

Our correspondent report result in other polling units across the state being collated by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as of the time of filling in this report. The election has been generally peaceful in Nasarawa state.

