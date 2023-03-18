NasarawaDecides2023: DSS Arrests Obi LG Chair With Fake Ballot Papers, Money, Other Items

The operatives of the Department of the State Security Service (DSS) have arrested Obi Local Government Council Chairman in Nasarawa State, Hon. Joshua Zheyekpowudu, with fake ballot papers, money and other items at a checkpoint in Lafia, the state capital.

The council Chairman was arrested at a checkpoint mounted by the DSS operatives at Tudun Kauri in Lafia in his private vehicle with fake ballot papers, an unspecified amount of money, dozens of packages of Magi cubes and other items allegedly meant to induce voters at the polling units.

Eyewitness accounts said the council Chairman was whisked away by the DSS operatives on discovering that the victim was the council chairman of Obi LGA in the state.

Eyewitness accounts further said the Hon. Zheyekpowudu was arrested along with some of his aides he was travelling together inside his private car.

New Telegraph reports that it was not clear where the arrested council chairman was taken to at the time of filling this report, however, unconfirmed sources said he was driven to the DSS command along Shendam road in Lafia, the state capital.

Like this: Like Loading...