NasarawaDecides2023: Gov Sule Casts Vote, Hails INEC Early Commencement Of Poll

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early commencement of voting for the Saturday governorship and State Assembly elections.

He made the observation shortly after casting his vote at his hometown, Gudi polling unit, saying he was satisfied with the smooth conduct of the election.

The governor said that there were no complaints of any kind, and lauded the peaceful conduct of the election, noting that he would accept the outcome of the governorship election results when announced by INEC.

Sule said ” the election process started early enough. I am satisfied with the preparation by INEC the security personnel are in sight no complaints from our people so I strongly believe that by 20:30 the people of Gudi should be able to conclude voting”

“I will accept the outcome of this election. I believe in democracy you see that we have done well in some places in the last election and we will improve where we didn’t do well”

” In Nasarawa state it is unheard of that APC didn’t win the presidential election we did not win we lost with about 19,000 votes but we accepted the result so in this election we will accept the outcome because the choice is with the people it is not by us,” Sule said.

The governor urged the people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election, stressing that there must be a state before leaders.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

