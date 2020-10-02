News

NASC confirms Ojo as Clerk to National Assembly

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has confirmed the appointment of Architect Amos Olatunde Ojo as the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

Also confirmed are the appointments of 14 other top officials of the National Assembly.

Arc. Ojo took over from the Mohammed Sani-Omolori who retired from the service recently.

A statement by the Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, said that the Commission had on July 17 and 20 appointment Ojo and other management staff to their different positions on acting capacity.

Amshi noted that Mr. Francis Chinedu Akubueze was also appointed as substantive clerk of the House of Representatives with effect from November 25, 2020.

Others whose appointments were confirmed by the Commission were Mr. Bala Yabani Mohammed as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan as Clerk, Senate, Yusuf Asir Danbatta as Secretary to the Commission, Orunwase Felix Osaze as Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Ademola O. Adebanjo as Secretary Legal Services and Ramatu Ahmad as Secretary, Research and Information.

Also confirmed were: Bashir Hamza as Secretary, Health Services, Sani Magaji Tambuwal as Secretary Finance and Accounts, Aimua Ehikioya Henrieta .E. as Secretary, Special Duties, Engr. Liman Baba Sanda as Secretary, Procurement, Estate and Works, Oladoyin Suraj Abiodun as Secretary, Inter-Parliamentary and Protocol, Iloba Isabella Ugochi, as Deputy Clerk Senate (Legislative), Navati Illia as Deputy Clerk Senate (Administration) and Danzaria Yahaya Hamidu as Deputy Clerk House of Representatives.

