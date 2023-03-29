News Top Stories

NASC Confirms Tambuwal As CNA

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), has confirmed the appointment of Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwal as Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director, Public of Affairs of NASC, Mrs Janet Jesse Mambula, on behalf of the Executive Chairman.

The statement explained that Tambuwal’s confirmation was approved at the 573rd Meeting of the Commission held on Wednesday 29th March, 202.

According to the statement, the confirmation takes immediate effect.

The Commission also confirmed Ogunlana Kamoru Esq. as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the Commission had appointed both Tambuwal and Kamoru as Acting CNA and Acting DCNA respectively on 18th November 2022.

