NASC: Fake seeds undermining Nigeria’s food security efforts

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has said that fake seeds merchants were undermining Federal Government’s efforts to achieving food security in Nigeria. The council stated that its frequent raids on markets nationwide to rid the country of fake and adulterated seeds was to ensure that food security was achieved.

NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo, said the council stressed that the raids in several markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to confiscate fake seeds hidden in different forms for sale to unsuspecting farmers became necessary after an extended sensitisation on the effects of fake and adulterated seeds to government’s efforts to food security in the country.

The council said it confiscated rice paddies, sesame seeds, soybeans, maize and other expired seeds that were being sold to farmers. Ojo said the raids that would be carried out nationwide, was due to the increasing activities of fake seeds merchants, who are determined to undermine farmer’s productive and measures to achieve sustainable food security. Ojo said: “The Director of Seeds Inspectorate had already told me that he has done the needful in terms of surveillance sensitisation of the public, and the next thing is the raid to rid the market of fake seeds because farmers must have the best benefit for us to have flood security in this country.

