Nasco 2021 annual polo tournament tees off in Jos

In an effort to consolidate on the peace in Plateau State, the NASCO Group Nigeria has again sponsored a polo tournament in Jos, the state capital, which has been an annual event.

 

The eight-day tournament has 130 players and 33 teams, participants drawn from teams across Nigeria and is taking place at the Hassan Katsina Polo field in Jos. Also teams from Abuja, Kaduna, Yola, Zaria, Minna, Argungu, Maiduguri, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Abuja and Keffi with enough goal players are on hand for the contest.

 

The Public Relation officer and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Polo Commentators, Hassan Gashash, who spoke to sportswriters in Jos on Monday, on the level of preparedness of the tournament, said all is now set, adding that, over N19m has been budgeted for the international tournament, which teed off on Sunday in Jos

 

Also, the acting President Jos Polo Federation (JPC), Edward Fom, assured tourists and polo enthusiasts that the club will host the best winter polo fiesta that will surpass previous editions in every respect in years.

 

Fom, said that with the full backing of the Government, Malco Minor Metals, NASCO and other stakeholders, the organisers will deliver 2021 fiesta in grand style.

“Whatever challenges there are, we will overcome because Plateau people are peace-loving polo enthusiasts who would participate in their droves throughout the weeklong festival,” he said

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
