Nasdaq falls over 2% after speech sparks tech rout

The Nasdaq-led Wall Street sharply lower on Friday after Federal Reserve Chief, Jerome Powell, signaled the central bank would keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, sparking a selloff in growth and technology stocks.

The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy “for some time” before inflation is under control, Powell said in a speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming.

That means slower growth, a weaker job market and “some pain” for households and businesses, he added. read more “His comments were hawkish, he’s keeping the pedal to the metal here when it comes to policy to fight inflation,” said Lindsey Bell, chief money and markets strategist at Ally. All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower in mid-day trading, with information technology (.SPLRCT), communication services (.SPLRCL) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) stocks down between 2.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent.

Weighing on megacap growth and technology stocks, the U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly popped to their highest levels since October 2007 before stabilising near twomonth highs. High-growth and technology stocks such as Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Amazon.com Inc declined 6.0 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, after posting sharp gains in the previous session. Economy-sensitive banks (SPXBK) fell 1.9 per cent.

“The market is reacting pretty negatively because if you look at expectations for where fed funds rate go this year and next year, the market was anticipating that the Fed backs off in the next year and nothing that Powell said suggests that would be the case,” said Bell. U.S. stock indexes have retreated since the turn of the year as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive interest rate hikes and a slowing economy.

But they have recovered strongly since June, with the S&P 500 recouping nearly half its losses for the year on stronger- than-expected quarterly earnings and hopes inflation has peaked. Traders were still divided between a 75-basis-point and a 50-basis-point hike by the Fed, while economists see the central bank lifting rates by 50 basis points at its meeting next month.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...