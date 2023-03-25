NASENI begins $325.8m solar cells plant project

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday said the agency has embarked on a $325,860,690 Solar Cells Production Plant to make power cheaper and affordable. He said the plant is a game changer in the nation’s energy sector. He said although the agreement for the production plant was initially signed in July 2013, the intervention of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the project take off. He said the agency’s goal was to use science, technology, innovation, and engineering to advance local content interventions in power sector reforms.

Haruna made the disclosures in an address at the foundation laying for NASENI Solar Cells Production Plant in Gora, Nasarawa State. He said the commencement of the plant signaled the implementation of one of the three projects contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NASENI and the China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC). He said: “The cost of solar energy is still beyond the affordability of an average Nigerian hence the necessity of this project. “When fully commissioned, the price of per watt of solar power supply will be cheap enough to be affordable to everyone and it is a game changer in energy and power supply industry as well as industrial development of Nigeria. “This production and research plant consists of four main production sections on 15.8 hectares of land which are: (a) Polysilicon section of 1,000 ton per annum; (b) Ingot of 50MW per annum; (c) Wafers of 50MW per annum; and (d) Solar cells of 50MW per annum “It will cost a total of $171,970,000USD with 85% funding equivalent of $146,174,500USD support from China Africa Development (CAD) fund through the Bank of China and 15% local counterpart funding, equivalent of $25,795,500USD from Nigeria. “The other two projects are Electric Power Transformer Production Plant at $123,990,000USD and High Voltage Testing Laboratory at $29,900,690USD.

“The total cost approved for the three projects is $325,860,690 and a total of $276,981,586.5 representing 85% is from China. “The 15% counterpart for the three projects is $48,879,103.5 and NASENI has installmentally remitted up to 46.89% or $22,921,505.40 of the 15 percent ($48,879,103.5). “Excess capacity of Polysilicon and future expansion of wafers and solar cells production will lead to exportation for foreign exchange earnings.” Haruna commended President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the chairman of NASENI Governing Board, for according the agency a new status which has fast-tracked its innovations. He, however, thanked VP Osinbajo for making the plant project a reality. According to a release by Laolu Akande, Osinbaja who inaugurated the project said “this landmark achievement places Nigeria within the ranks of countries pushing the boundaries in the use of climate-smart alternative energy sources, particularly solar power. And as we have heard, this particular project is building on 10 years of work. 10years ago, NASENI established its 7.5mw solar panel production plant. Its capacity is now 21MW.” The VP, who linked the historic development with the government’s proactive steps in ensuring adequate funding for NASENI, stated that this was a new dispensation for the government agency. With one per cent allocation from the federation account annually as prescribed by its founding law, Osinbajo was of the view that NASENI has been given the financial backing to “execute its mandate of delivering technological and innovative interventions across critical sectors of the economy, including Agriculture, Health, Defence and Security, Power and Energy, Financial Services, Solid Minerals, Additive Manufacturing, Smart Fabrications, Factories, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Virtual Manufacturing.” On the reason for them location of the project in Nasarawa, Osinbajo said “the major raw material requirements for the production of Solar cells – silicon and silica – are naturally occurring in abundance in this area.” In his remarks, Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, thanked the Vice President for his concern towards the development of the state, country and the welfare of its people.

