NASENI, German firm design smokeless stoves to promote UN’s clean energy agenda

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday said the agency collaborated with a German firm, Atmosfair Germany to design and manufacture smokeless stoves to promote the UN agenda on clean energy.

He said the distribution of the efficient stoves and wonder cooking pots has been approved for all the geo-political zones by President Muhammadu Buhari. He appealed to state governments to patronize these innovations for the benefit of Nigerians at all levels. Haruna made the clarifications in Government House, Lafia during the distribution of 800 units of Save 80 Efficient Smokeless Stoves to the poor. He said the President has also approved the installation of 6,000 solar home systems in the residences of the less privileged in all local governments and electoral wards of the state.

He said: “The distribution of these efficient stoves and wonder cooking pots have been approved for all the geo-political zones of the country by President Buhari but launched from Nasarawa State due to the unique position of the state. “The collaboration of NASENI with the German Organisation, the ATMOSFAIR has far reaching positive impact and advantages which include facilitation and realization of United Nations sustainable development goal No. 7, on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and clean energy for all. “This innovation is used as a vehicle for achieving Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target on emission reduction by year 2030.

“The distribution of smokeless but efficient stoves to all the six geopolitical zones of the country as approved; is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) which will improve NASENI’s Eco friendliness and carbon footprint, a positive contribution to climate change and a service to humanity.” He said the commercial production of the smokeless stoves will soon begin in Kano and in Agada, near Sabon Gari, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Haruna said the agency will soon install 6,000 Solar Home Systems in the residences of the less privileged in the state.

