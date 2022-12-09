NASENI launches 3,000 save-energy stoves for women, IDPs, flood victims

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) yesterday launched and distributed 3,000 Save 80 Energy stoves for women, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and flood victims. The agency said the stoves are over 40 per cent saving in cooking time and environmentally friendly.

It also said the stoves will reduce harmful emissions, check desertification and save the nation’s climate It said the fuel from the stoves will come from agricultural wastes. It said the production of the stoves will create thousands of employment opportunities. The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, who unveiled the new innovation, said the stoves will be handed over to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development for onward distribution to IDPs. He said: “This agency has launched and will distribute 3,000 units of the NASENIAtmosfair Save 80 Energy Efficient Stove, jointly designed and manufactured by NASENI and Atmosfair to reduce harmful emissions, reduce desertification and, hence saving our climate.

“There is also over 40 per cent saving in cooking time and environmentally friendly compared to firewood and charcoal fuelling methods, with increasing energy efficiency. “With consideration to Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets for emission reduction by 2030, the use of energy- efficient cooking stoves provides a very high potential for emission reduction.” Haruna, who listed the benefits of Save 80 Energy Stove, clarified why the agency has gone into the production of it.

He added: “This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will improve the agency’s eco-friendliness and carbon footprint, a positive contribution to climate change and service to humanity. “Some of these stoves will be handed over to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development for onward distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and those that have been affected by the recent flooding in the country. “Let me add that the production of these stoves is also a viable, self-sustaining and revenue generating venture, which will create thousands of jobs.

“We are duplicating manufacturing facilities for both the stove and the Brickets (Fuel of the stove) which is from agricultural wastes. The products will be manufactured simultaneously at Kano and Agada village of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.” He said NASENI has invented many renewable technologies to help the nation to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No.7 The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq said the launch of the stove will address the issue of climate change and vulnerability.

She said the invention would stop most women, especially those in IDP camps from going to the forest to search for fire wood and getting attacked by bandits. The Special Guest of Honour at the launch and Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said most households in the country cook over open fires, fuelled by wood and crop waste with attendant releases of harmful smoke containing carbon monoxide. He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that household air pollution was responsible for 3.2 million deaths per year in 2020.

