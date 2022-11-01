NASENI seeks collaboration to revive textile industry in the North

The Executive Vice Chairman, State/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammed Haruna, yesterday, said the agency is ready for partnership with state governments, Small and Medium Scale entrepreneurs, and investors to revive the textile industry in the North.

He said the first step will be to revamp the collapsed ginneries, particularly in Gusau, Funtua, Zaria, and Sokoto, adding that Nigerians have no basis to depend on garment making and tailoring experts from the United Arab Emirates, Senegal, Mauritania and Cote D’Ivoire.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the nation will stop allowing foreigners to take over jobs which Nigerians should do. Haruna spoke of the new initia- tive in Daura, Katsina State, at the opening ceremony of skill development training and empowerment of 100 youths in modern methods of tailoring and fashion design.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to declare that NASENI is willing to collaborate with SMEs, governments and individuals to revive the collapsed ginneries, particularly of Gusau, Funtua, Zaria, Sokoto, etc., where I had previous experiences of being a service provider of factory and other facility maintenance in this industry’s glory years.

“The agency can jointly invest and or have stake in a profit-sharing format to revive textile manufacturing in this region. “I have noted that of recent some young men and women of northern Nigeria are outsourcing tailoring and garment making from Senegal, Mauritania, Cote D’Ivoire and even in the United Arab Emirates due to non-utilisation of appropriate new and emerging tools in the occupation in Nigeria.

“NASENI under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari will not allow further loss of gainful employment of Nigerians in this occupation.

“This training, therefore, targets to improve the hands-on experience of the tailoring and design professionals in Katsina State with advanced training tools, such as motorised straight sewing machine, computerised broidery, weaving machine, pattern design, steam pressing, among many more occupational resources required to undertake all kinds of simple and advanced cloths design and home fabrics to satisfy tastes, customers and attracts patronage

