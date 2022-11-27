NASENI to commercialize, promote local inventions –EVC

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday, said the agency will commercialize and promote local inventions.

He said local inventors in developed nations of the world were critical mass of the human capital needed for socio-economic development.

He said the agency is also is developing a talent harvesting scheme for the benefit of local inventors and innovators who may or may not have formal education but are gifted.

He pleaded with local inventors to engage with NASENI on prioritized intervention areas of reverse engineering, agric based equipment, processing plants, nanotechnology and material and others.

He sought for collaboration with NASENI on over 40 inventions from its Institutes.

Haruna unfolded the plans of the agency in Awka at the 2022 National Innovation Workshop on Promotion of Local Inventors, which was organized by the Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

The workshop was for the overall developmental and transformation of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) ecosystem in Nigeria.

He said: “The local inventors in developed nations of the world are critical mass of the human capital that are comprehensively harnessed for overall socio-economic development of countries.

“The New NASENI will advance the commercialization and promotion of local inventions and innovations. We are deliberate about taking actions at our headquarters and institute level in this regard.

“The technology business development department of the agency is presently empowered to promote the local inventions and secure commercialization contracts with local and international investors.

“This department is an integral part of the NASENI system and has the mandate to turn research and development outcomes including final products of local inventions into wealth.

“The new NASENI is positioned to bridge technology gap and it is imperative to enlist the supports of all the relevant stakeholders that are state and non-state actors in the development of Nigeria’s knowledge economy using the science and engineering infrastructure platforms.”

Haruna asked local inventors to feel free to engage with NASENI

“We are open to collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures and synergistic activities with local inventors and innovators.

“Our institutes are well equipped with facilities and human capital requirements to support the local inventors. The outcomes of this workshop will be very useful in shaping our national STI ecosystem. “

He listed areas of engagement with local inventors, including over 40 inventions by the agency.

He said: “Specifically, the local inventors can engage with NASENI on our prioritized intervention areas of reverse engineering, agric based equipment, processing plants, nanotechnology and material sciences, advanced aerospace mobility which include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Helicopters, Smart Irrigation Systems, Intelligence and Defence Equipment, solar power value chain (panel, inverter systems, LED bulbs among other over 40 inventions from NASENI Institutes.

“We welcome joint research and joint fabrication for development work, bench work and collaborative engagements in our institutes. We are presently working towards the internalization of the agency, its products, technologies and innovations.

“We are making giant strides in signing productive and implementable Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will support the facilitation of technology transfer, capacity strengthening of NASENI staff with opportunities for local innovators and inventors including the development of joint ventures with local and international organizations.”

Haruna said the agency is developing a talent harvesting scheme for local inventors and innovators with or without formal education.

He added: “The Agency took deliberate interest in key areas of science and engineering development because any nation that aspires to attain socio-economic transformation must definitely invest in them in order to engender competition”.

“In achieving this omnibus mandate in the STI ecosystem, the need for the promotion of local inventors becomes a necessity and a national mandate.

“Accordingly, NASENI is developing a talent harvesting scheme specifically for the benefit of local inventors and innovators who may or may not have formal education but are gifted and have ability or initiative to fabricate real or prototype of useful devices or machines.

He explained the objectives behind the workshop and other plans.

He said: “This workshop is therefore setting the agenda for bridging the gap to enable deployment of untapped talent for industrial development. The impact of promoting local inventors in the space of science, technology, engineering, innovation, creativity and invention is inestimable.

“As you are all aware, NASENI is a purpose-built agency established to provide the needed science and engineering infrastructure that will support the overall socio-economic development of Nigeria and by extension the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“Specifically, NASENI is mandated to “nurture an appropriate and dynamic science and engineering infrastructure base for achieving home initiated and home sustained industrialization for Nigeria.

“The mandate of the Agency includes the 3 development of relevant processes, capital goods and equipment necessary for job creation, national economic wellbeing and progress.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...