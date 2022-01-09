NASENI to students: Bridge gaps in technological development

The National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has called on students to leverage creativity and innovation in bridging technological gaps in the country.

The Executive Director of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, made the call during a book launch titled: “Design Principles for Modern rotating Electromechanical Machines” in Abuja. Haruna, who was represented by the Acting Director, Technology Business Development, Mr Ozigi Bernard, said there was need for the Nigerian economy to be technologically driven.

“NASENI took deliberate interest in key areas of science and engineering development because any nation that aspires to attain socio- economic transformation must definitely invest in them to engender competition. “That is why we are associated with this engineering design textbook which will be good for our upcoming engineers and those who have the experience,” he said.

Haruna said: “The book is a major contribution to science, technology and innovation in the country.” The Book Reviewer, Dr Olorotimi Awodiji, Senior Lecturer, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Jos, said the book explained how to fill existing gaps in electrical designing. “Most of our designs come from abroad due to lack of human resources, the textbooks, machines and equipment that are necessary.

“The book addresses the fundamentals and mainly the deficiencies in the designing of electrical machines if the book is properly studied,” Awodiji said. He also advised students to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses, saying the country needs more engineers and scientists.

Awodiji appealed to the government to give more incentives in terms of scholarships to students to encourage them to study STEM courses that could fill the manpower deficit in the country. Dr David Etor, the author and a Senior Lecturer from the Department of Electronics Engineering University of Jos, said his book would inspire the design of electrical machines with less heat emissions in the environment.

“The global decarbonisation agenda is to cut down anything that contributes to greenhouse gasses and that’s what I tried to achieve by writing this book,” Etor said.

