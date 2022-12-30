NASFAT bans members from observing Tahajjud Prayers on New Year’s Eve

The Mission Board Secretariat of NASFAT has banned all NASFAT missioners worldwide from observing Tahajjud prayers marking the end of the year 2022 (Cross-over night) or the beginning of the year 2023 in all branches and groups of NASFAT. In a press statement from the National Da’wah Officer/Mission Board Secretary, Abdul-Ganiyy Raji, the move to ban the prohibition of Tahajjud prayers for 2022 year’s end became imperative in the sense that holding special prayers or Tahajjud to mark the end or beginning of the year has no place in islamic religion tenets. Raji stated in the release that “As-Salam Alaykum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh.

This is to inform all NASFAT Missioners that programmes marking the end of the year 2022 or the beginning of the year 2023 are banned in all branches and groups of NASFAT. Missioners who violate this order, by holding December 31 to January Tahajjud 1 or any Cross-over programme in their branches or groups will be subjected to stringent punitive measures.

In the meantime, Missioners are urged to educate their members that holding special prayers or Tahajjud to mark the end or beginning of the year has no place in our religion. “True Muslims do not need to wait for the year to end or start be fore asking Allah for His mercy, protection and blessings. True Muslims are in touch with Allah at all times. “We are a Muslim Society. Therefore bewe must at all times keep strictly to our Islamic identity. Any attempt to compromise our Islamic identity or portray us as a society imitating non- Muslims, by any member of the Mission Board will be met with serious consequences. “We will be in touch with our informants across branches and groups to obtain information on possible breaches of this order, the NASFAT Mission Board Secretary added.

