NASFAT Chief Missioner urges Muslims to intensify efforts in acquisition of beneficial knowledge

The Chief Missioner NASFAT, Imam AbdulAzeez Morufu Onike, has charged Muslim faithful to beseech on increasing their understanding of the Deen- Ul-Islam, which will be beneficial on this earth and the Hereafter. He stated this at the just concluded NASFAT Lagos Zone One train-The-Trsiners Dawah Course, which took place at Homat Group of Schools, Ikorodu, Lagos recently. Speaking at the weeklong exercise which started on Thursday 18th August with the registration of participants and completed on Sunday 21st August, 2022, Imam Onike explained that ”Being here is another opportunity to widen your horizon about the religion of Islam. “Therefore, take this course with all seriousness for we quite know that, no small deed, even if it’s as small as a size of a mustard seed, is not left unrewarded, besides, being here will liberate your mind, heart and increase your understanding of the Deen-Ul-Islam, which is beneficial on this earth and the Hereafter.”

Also at event, while welcoming participants and encouraging them to pay adequate attention to all the classes was the Zonal Women Affairs Secretary for Lagos Zone One and brain behind the programme, Alhaja Siddiqah Otunbade. She explained that the Dawah Courses touched on causes of misconceptions about Islam, Islam and Culture, Relationship with Non-Muslims, Voice of Women and amongst others. In his goodwill message, the Immediate Past Zonal Chairman, Lagos Zone One, Alh. Sherifdeen Akinpelu urged the participants to make a very good use of the ample opportunity created by NASFAT Lagos Zone One, to enrich their knowledge of the religion they are practising, so as to understand and be able to serve their Creator more in the best way. He reminded them that, seeking knowledge is an essential phenomenon in Islam as the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has demanded of every sensible Muslim should seek beneficial knowledge from even as far as China.

”Don’t limit yourselves to seek knowledge, irrespective of your age or sex, for our Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has encouraged every Muslim to do so.” The Facilitators who were charged with the responsibilities for this weeklong run classes include Alhaja Onike who spoke on Causes of misconceptions about Islam, Authenticity of the Qur’an (A), Seclusion and Purdah, Polygamy and Jihad & the spread of Islam/among others. In her own capacity, Alhaja Faoziyah Oladoja talked on the topics: Ethics of disagreement, Relationship with Non-Muslims, Hijab and dress code, Steps in Dawah and Dialogue, Rumour Edutainment among other topics. While Alhaja Ojuolape did justice to “Voice of Women” and her counterpart Alhaja Ismail also talked on Islam and Culture, Authenticity of the Qur’an (B) respectively. Participants were drawn from different branches/groups of NASFAT Lagos Zone One and Non-Members of NASFAT as well registered for this training.

ZEC members at the training include, the Zonal Health Services Secretary, Alhaja Rahmat Daramola, Children Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Rasheedat Ajileye, Youth Secretary, Bro. Quam Olowu to mention a few. Other events for the participants was screening on health related matters, as health is wealth, light physical exercises to give the body the vigour it needs to function well to enhance studying, games etc.

