NASFAT hails Judiciary on Hijab

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l- Fatih Society (NASFAT),Imam Abdul- Azeez Onike has congratulated all Muslim women and other ladies of faith over the judgement at the Nigerian Supreme Court, which affirmed their right to dress in accordance with their religious dictates.

NASFAT which described the verdict as well-deserved victory said that the ruling was in line with the scripture which commands women and girls to maintain modesty and privacy from unrelated males by wearing the hijab. According to the organisation, the decision to wear a hijab is a personal statement, adding that a woman’s body is her own private business. Onike said: “Scripturally speaking, the Almighty Allah enjoins Ptophet to urge their wives and your daughters and the believing women to draw a part of their outer coverings around them.

“The long unnecessary battle appeared to be someone taking pain reliever for someone else’s headache, because how do you explain someone wanting to dress modestly as required by her religion and another person challenging her on that; whereas, those who challenge women of faith for choosing to dress modestly see nothing wrong with those who choose to dress almost naked in public all in the name of fashion, thereby creating the erroneous impression.

The NASFAT spiritual head, however, said that some of the takeaways from the rulings are that Muslims will always seek refuge in the state’s recognised judicial platform by going to court whenever their rights are trampled upon, as opposed to opting for jungle, mob or vigilante justice. He added that the ruling also reinforced the Muslims’ belief that the court remains the bastion of hope for Nigerian Muslims. The Islamic scholar advised Muslims to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that there is no form of abuse of this God’s support and vindication. He urged the government agencies and educational institutions at all levels to respect the rights of Muslims to worship, including allowing workers and students alike to observe the Friday prayers at the stipulated time.

