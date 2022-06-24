Islam

NASFAT hails Judiciary on Hijab

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l- Fatih Society (NASFAT),Imam Abdul- Azeez Onike has congratulated all Muslim women and other ladies of faith over the judgement at the Nigerian Supreme Court, which affirmed their right to dress in accordance with their religious dictates.

NASFAT which described the verdict as well-deserved victory said that the ruling was in line with the scripture which commands women and girls to maintain modesty and privacy from unrelated males by wearing the hijab. According to the organisation, the decision to wear a hijab is a personal statement, adding that a woman’s body is her own private business. Onike said: “Scripturally speaking, the Almighty Allah enjoins Ptophet to urge their wives and your daughters and the believing women to draw a part of their outer coverings around them.

“The long unnecessary battle appeared to be someone taking pain reliever for someone else’s headache, because how do you explain someone wanting to dress modestly as required by her religion and another person challenging her on that; whereas, those who challenge women of faith for choosing to dress modestly see nothing wrong with those who choose to dress almost naked in public all in the name of fashion, thereby creating the erroneous impression.

The NASFAT spiritual head, however, said that some of the takeaways from the rulings are that Muslims will always seek refuge in the state’s recognised judicial platform by going to court whenever their rights are trampled upon, as opposed to opting for jungle, mob or vigilante justice. He added that the ruling also reinforced the Muslims’ belief that the court remains the bastion of hope for Nigerian Muslims. The Islamic scholar advised Muslims to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that there is no form of abuse of this God’s support and vindication. He urged the government agencies and educational institutions at all levels to respect the rights of Muslims to worship, including allowing workers and students alike to observe the Friday prayers at the stipulated time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Epe Grand Chief Imam turbaned

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Imam of the First Epe Central Mosque, Okebalogun, Fadheelat Sheikh Imam Sadallah Abiola Abdul Rahman Aliru, has been turbaned as the Grand Chief Imam and President-General, League of Imams and Alfas, Epe Division. The turbaning ceremony, held at the First Epe Central Mosque, Okebalogun, on Sunday, followed the Lagos State Government’s confirmation of […]
Islam

Saudi Arabia, NAHCON finalise compensation for 2015 crane crash victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seven years after the crane crashed at Makkah Grand Mosque, killing some worshipers and injured others, the Saudi Arabia authority and the National Hajj Commission NAHCON have finalised arrangements on compensation matters for the victims. Speaking during the occasion when he led a delegation to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria to finalise on […]
Islam

MURIC to Taraba governor: Be fair to Muslims in your appointments

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Islamic Human Rights organisation has asked the Taraba state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku be fair to Muslims in his appointment in the interest of justice and fairness. The group also challenged the governor to explain why only non- Muslims were appointed as principal officers of the Taraba State University (TSU) after a recent interview conducted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica