NASFAT Lagos Zone 1 trains Imams on spiritual leadership

Religious leaders are under obligation to use their pulpit to preach peaceful coxistence and tolerance among their congregation in order to ensure harmonious society. A Lecturer at Department of Religious Studies, University of Lagos, Dr Bashiru Abdul-Raheem gave the charge at a day workshop for NASFAT Lagos Zone One Missionaries in Surulere Lagos recently. Dr. Abdul-Raheem said that for a country to have righteous and patriotic leaders that would take the country to greater heights, Imams and Alfas must play the responsibility of an adviser and councilors likewise arbitrator to the political leaders and the masses in order to ensure adequate rendering of stewardship. Dr. Abdul-Raheem pointed out that for Alfas and Imams to be worthy ambassadors in discharging their duties, they must arm themselves with verse knowledge that goes beyond Arabic and spiritual knowledge.

He said according to prophet Muhammad, SAW; “The rulers are the shade of Allah on the earth where every oppressed seeks a protection. If the ruler is just, his justice will become a reward for him and the subjects will be grateful. But if he is unjust, he has committed sin and the subjects must be patient.” He admonished that nomination of Imams and Alfas must adhere to specific criteria in order to elevate the Imamship above the level of spiritual leadership, which cannot happened until Imams are placed on regular salaries. On his part, Chairman NASFAT, Lagos Zone one, Engr. Mustapha Alabi urged all Imams and Alfas to wisely take advantage of the workshop so that they can live up to expectations for the better nation while congratulating Nigeria and Nigerians on the 62nd independence.

He advised that Nigerians shouldn’t focus on the negativities rather consider those good things that the country has been enjoying and give thanks to God and be optimistic that every lost glory of this country shall be restored. According to the Acting NASFAT Lagos Zone One Missioner, Barr. Uthman Jaji Muhammad, he said they organised the workshop based on what has been happening in the society as regard impressions of people towards Islamic clerics (Alfas) and need to enlighten the Imams on the essence and value imbedded in acquiring more knowledge beyond Arabic and impacting more on the social-economic, developmental structures of the society through good governance advocacy via their advisory roles to political leaders and developmental growth of the psyche of humanity to complement Imam/ Alfa status. The theme of the workshop was “Imamship beyond spiritual leadership; NASFAT missioners in focus.” The programme was well attended by all missioners from Lagos Zone 1, 2 and 3 as well as missioners from Ogun Zone 1, 2 and 3

