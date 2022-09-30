NASFAT Lagos Zone charges women on importance of polygamy

Women have been implored to embrace polygamy as the decree of Almighty rather than resorting to causing trouble. Alhaja Ibrahim Munirat Adeola gave the charge at the Annual Sisters Seminar of Nasir-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT youth wing Lagos Zone One held at Oworo Ifako Branch, Lagos recently. She said women must understand that religion and culture placed responsibility on men to marry more than a woman hence, must not allow civilisation erode on their beliefs. She quoted Quran (4:3) “… marry the women that seem good to you: two, or three, or four.

If you fear that you will not be able to treat them justly, then marry (only) one, or marry from among those whom your right hands possess. This will make it more likely that you will avoid injustice.” Alhaja Munirat further said marriage in Islam is a religious duty and is consequently a moral safeguard as well as a social necessity that established the families fundamental unit of the society.

She claimed that polygamy itself is not the issue; rather, it is the people who practice it. She listed financial hardships, hurtful comments, a lack of adequate preparation in terms of spiritual, emotional, material, and psychological needs, as well as economic incapacity as factors affecting the home front. She counseled couples to be patient and tenacious in the face of financial challenges rather than letting little setbacks undermine their relationship and to refrain from insulting each other’s sense of accomplishment.

Alhaja Ibrahim Munirat Adeola urged women to assist their spouses spiritually, in fairness to attained their desires as Allah has set rules and regulations to ensure the attainment of marriage is possible for everyone that the real and natural way to gain peace and satisfaction in life is through a husbandwife relationship. In her remarks the Amirah of NASFAT Youth Wing Lagos Zone One, Hajia Khafayat Adefowope said the seminar is an annual programme that they used to deal with issue(s) that are rampage in the society among the sisters.

She admonished couples to always be prayerful and patient in times of financial problems than collapsing their relationship for minor trials and also urged couples to go against hurtful utterances, encouraged them to be humble and appreciate each other’s sense of pride. Ameerah Nasfat Lagos Zone One, Sister Khafayat Adefowope addressing the sisters and participants The Zonal Chairman, Alh. Engr. Mustapha Alabi in his speech tried to educate the participants at seminar on what Polygamy is, which according to him, “it is the practice of marrying multiple spouses. While polygyny is when a man is married to more than one wife at the same time and polyandry on the other hand is when a woman is married to more than one husband at a time.”

