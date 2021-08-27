NASFAT launches N500m appeal fund for school project in Kwara

The Nasrul-lahi-l- Fathi Society (NASFAT) has launched an appeal fund for the building of its proposed NASFAT Secondary School, Offa, Kwara State, which is billed to cost the sum of N500 million. Speaking at the launch/ foundation laying ceremony, heldat NASFAT Village, Offa, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, urged other Islamic bodies to emulate the “good gesture” of NASFAT in order to move Islam forward and makelifemore meaningful for the citizenry. Oba Gbadamosi also commended the organisation for its developmental projects in different parts of the world and implored it not to rest on its oars.

The traditional ruler, who was represented at the event by Asalofa of Offa, High Chief Isiaka Shittu, thanked NASFAT for deeming it fit to site the institution in Offa and pledged the support of his subjects for the successful take-off of the project. The Olofa urged individuals and groups to donate generously towards the realisation of the dream of NASFAT.

The chairman of the occasion, the Aare Oniwura of Offa, Chief Abdullateef Tayo Shittu, expressed delight that NASFAT, since its inception in the mid- 1990s, had recorded monumental achievements in the areas of da’wah, Sunday gathering, growing number of branches and prayer groups, contributions to the education sector, health sector, zakat and sadaqat, livelihood and empowerment, business, travels and tours, among others. Shittu, who was represented by Alhaji Kehinde Oladipo, described NASFAT’S story and journey so far as impressive and commendable, saying the impact of the organisation had been revolutionary for the Muslim community.

He said the organisation had also provided knowledge acquisition and knowledge sharing through its numerous activities. In his lecture, the Chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muideen Hussein Imam, who also praised NASFAT for siting the institution in Offa, encouraged Offa community to justify the organisation’s gesture through support for the project.

