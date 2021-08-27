Islam

NASFAT launches N500m appeal fund for school project in Kwara

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Nasrul-lahi-l- Fathi Society (NASFAT) has launched an appeal fund for the building of its proposed NASFAT Secondary School, Offa, Kwara State, which is billed to cost the sum of N500 million. Speaking at the launch/ foundation laying ceremony, heldat NASFAT Village, Offa, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, urged other Islamic bodies to emulate the “good gesture” of NASFAT in order to move Islam forward and makelifemore meaningful for the citizenry. Oba Gbadamosi also commended the organisation for its developmental projects in different parts of the world and implored it not to rest on its oars.

The traditional ruler, who was represented at the event by Asalofa of Offa, High Chief Isiaka Shittu, thanked NASFAT for deeming it fit to site the institution in Offa and pledged the support of his subjects for the successful take-off of the project. The Olofa urged individuals and groups to donate generously towards the realisation of the dream of NASFAT.

The chairman of the occasion, the Aare Oniwura of Offa, Chief Abdullateef Tayo Shittu, expressed delight that NASFAT, since its inception in the mid- 1990s, had recorded monumental achievements in the areas of da’wah, Sunday gathering, growing number of branches and prayer groups, contributions to the education sector, health sector, zakat and sadaqat, livelihood and empowerment, business, travels and tours, among others. Shittu, who was represented by Alhaji Kehinde Oladipo, described NASFAT’S story and journey so far as impressive and commendable, saying the impact of the organisation had been revolutionary for the Muslim community.

He said the organisation had also provided knowledge acquisition and knowledge sharing through its numerous activities. In his lecture, the Chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muideen Hussein Imam, who also praised NASFAT for siting the institution in Offa, encouraged Offa community to justify the organisation’s gesture through support for the project.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim scholars support police reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Muslim scholars have thrown their full weight behind the on-going call for the reforms of the Poloce force in Nigeria. A renowned Muslim scholar, Abu Baba, a report by Muslim News read, condemned any form of harassment and killings of innocent Nigerians, adding that caution must be observed before wading into such a contentious issue […]
Islam

Foreign pilgrims complete 3-day quarantine, begin Umrah

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Pilgrims who came from outside the Kingdom have started performing Umrah on Wednesday at the end of their three-day mandatory quarantine period. The first batches of foreign pilgrims who came from Indonesia and Pakistan stayed in their hotels in Makkah after their arrival in the Kingdom on Sunday afternoon. This was in line with the […]
Islam

Muslims extol Nwoha’s virtues

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Muslim clerics have continued to extol the virtues of late Muslim Icon, Mallam Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha who died on day of Arafat The clerics including the Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Abuja, stated that Nwoha, the representative of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the board of National Hajj […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica