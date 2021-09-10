NASFAT lifts 40,000 indigents with N350 million in 7 years

A faith-based charity foundation, NASFAT Agency for Zakat & Sadaqat (NAZAS), has empowered 40,000 indigents with N350 million in seven years. Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Muharram Zakat Disbursement held at the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Alausa, Lagos, where N34 million worth of equipment and cheque were also presented to 240 beneficiaries, the Chairman of NAZAS Board of Directors, Hafiz Bakare, who made the disclosure, also noted that foundation has also lifted Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

He said: “The agency has continuously attended to the needs of people with urgent health requests as well as provided educational scholarship grants to over 120 students annually while not relenting in organizing Health Missions in communities which had benefitted over 2,000 indigents.

“The aged on regular monthly stipend is growing on a yearly basis with good testimonies. Partnerships with like-minded individuals and organisations have brought relief to the poor and needy through our food distribution initiatives with over 1,000 beneficiaries. Allah blesses some people to cater for the poor.” The Chief Imam of the Nasrul- lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Abdul Azeez Onike, said if Zakat is well administered, poverty will be reduced to the barest minimum. He said that Allah blessed some people with wealth in order to cater for the poor.

“Not all of us will be billionaires, not all of us will be millionaires, but the basic necessities of life will be accessible to everybody because Allah did not send his creatures to come and suffer,” he said. Harping on the 240 indigents who benefitted from N34 million disbursed on Sunday, Adelotan urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items received. According to him, the government can partner with NAZAS by enlightening their Muslim workers to give back to society through paying Zakat and Sadaqah.

Like this: Like Loading...