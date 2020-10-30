NASFAT mulls N10m relief fund for #EndSARS victims

Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has announced the establishment of a N10million victims restitution relief fund to provide succour for those who were injured, whose businesses and properties were vandalized by hoodlums during the recent ENDSARS protest across the country.

The Leading Islamic society has appealed to all Nigerians to embrace justice, peace and dialogue for a prosperous nation. The society expressed shock at the alleged use of gunshots to disperse the protesters at the Lekki tollgate and the wanton loss of lives and livelihood from incidents of arson, riots and looting by hoodlums in several states. According to Mr. Niyi Yusuf the President of NASFAT, welcomes the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for an immediate resolution of the crisis and justice to all affected persons from the mayhem in line with the laws and Constitution of Nigeria.

We commended the Governors for the speedy inauguration of a judicial panel of inquiry into the alleged cases of police brutality at the state level. We also commend all our youths who have conducted themselves peacefully during the protest.

The NASFAT Publicity Secretary, AbdulAkeem Yusuf in a statement which read in part: the society called on the security agencies to always exercise restraint as they restore law and order across the country whilst appealing to all protesters and demonstrators to call off all related street protests and embrace the opportunity for dialogue and peace.

The Society also condemned all acts of violence, arson and banditry by hoodlums. However, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam AbdulAzeez Onike, also called for an immediate end to all forms of violence, banditry and arson for sustainable peace and security. According to him, too much blood has already been spilled. Any life lost is a stain on our humanity. “The eyes are shedding tears and the heart is grieved, and we will not say except what pleases our Lord.” “We condole with the families of victims and policemen who lost their lives in different parts of the country, whilst we also commiserate with those who lost their valuables during the protests in Lagos and other parts of the country.”

“NASFAT members who are affected by the protest would benefit from the relief fund so as to bring succour to those injured and those whose businesses and properties may have been vandalized and looted by the hoodlums.” He added, the society plans to set up a Fellowship program for traditional and social Media journalists to recognise, promote and reward reportage that accentuate instances of humane, conscientious and gallant acts of the Nigerian police force that promote good community relationship.

“We will observe special prayer for peace for the country during our Sunday Asalatu program at all our locations and online platforms across the globe. “We want to urged the Government to accelerate genuine dialogue and consultation with civil society organizations, religious leaders, community elders and youth associations towards implementing the announced police reforms and other institutions, They should create job, reduced poverty and promote good governance and for a more united, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria as was discussed at the Global Youth Summit that the society held on October 1st during the 60th independence anniversary of the nation.”

The society also prays the country never witnesses such tragedy again and calls on Nigerians to adopt dialogue, embrace peace and obey all lawful directives of the authorities, as enjoined by Allah in the Holy Qur’an: “O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you. And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger, if you should believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is the best [way] and best in result”. Q4:59

Like this: Like Loading...