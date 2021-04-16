NASFAT partners UNICEF to end violence against women, girls in Nigeria

Nasrulahi-L- Fatih Society (NASFAT) has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF) to tackled Violence Against Women and Girls in Nigeria. The project is supported by the European Union and United Nations spotlight initiative to end violence against women and girls campaign in collaboration with UNICEF. The NASFAT Publicity Secretary, Mr. AbdulAkeem Yusuf, in a statement said the partnership aims is to provide a bigger platform and opportunities to enhance commitment to stamp out various forms of violence and abuses against women and girls in the society.

According to him, the violence against women and girls (VAWG) is an abuse of rights that poses consequences on the health and wellbeing of the survivors or death of the victims. He said: “The partnership would be for three months, from April to June 2021 and the campaign would be taken to communities across Nigeria in five States and the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Cross River, Ebonyi, Adamawa and the Sokoto State.

“The Programme will focuses on educating the stakeholders, advocacy visits to religious and community leaders, sensitization programmes for Men, Women and Youth leaders on ending violence against women and girls in order to curb gender-based violence. “The Sensitisation exercise would also be taken to selected schools in the focus states as well as Arabic Schools to educate the boys and girls in such places on how to identify actions that constitute violence, protect themselves and report.” He added, Boys would also be sensitised on the need for them to be the protectors and not perpetrators of the evil acts.

“One amongst five girls have experienced physical violence and twenty five percent have experienced sexual violence. “More than Seventy percent of girls have reported at least one incident of sexual abuse before the age of 18. More, data revealed that Nigeria has the largest number of child brides in Africa – currently, fourty three percent of girls are married before age 18, and seventy percent are married before they turn 15. Unfortunately, despite the great percentage of gender-based violence in all its forms and women rights violations; ignorance and lack of awareness are the main problems.

“In many cases, victims are not always willing to speak out, stand up for their rights nor the society stand up for them or admit with their rights even if the law does. The EU and UNICEF support is to implement the Spotlight Initiative in Nigeria which is aimed at ending all forms of violence against women and girls.” The President of NASFAT, Mr. Niyi Yusuf said the efforts at ensuring welfare of the citizen is in line with the focus and policy thrust of NASFAT, which is (Health, Education, Livelihood Dawah). As the society is fully committed to wellbeing of her members and the general public at large. He said: ” Islam is a religion of peace rooted in kindness and fair treatment of mankind and would not accept any form of abuse regardless of gender, particularly abuse of women and girls in the society.”

