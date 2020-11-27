NASFAT tasks Muslim elites on virtues for Islamic propagation

Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has called on Muslim elites in Nigeria to exhibit the right virtues that can enhance propagation of Islamic faith. This was part of the submissions at a virtual symposium organised by NASFAT to celebrate the 70th birthday of her founding father, Dr. Abdul Lateef Olasupo. Dr. Abdul Lateef Olasupo and his wife during the Zoom symposium organised in his honour to mark his 70th birthday by NASFAT thanked everyone for honouring him.

NASFAT President, Alhaji Niyi Yusuf said the event put together to honour Dr. Olasupo is to reinstate the group’s commitment to education, enlightenment to awaken the elites among Muslims. According to him, the solid foundation laid by the celebrant for NASFAT since inception should be worthy of emulation by today’s Muslim elites. He said the topic of the symposium, “Awaking the Elites for Islamic Evangelism” is to gear up the Muslim elites to prove the right leadership for current generation to practice Islam and spread the message. Yusuf noted that the event is beyond honouring Dr. Olasupo because; it’s about celebration of unity and Islamic propagation, which NASFAT has demonstrated in the last 25 years.

He explained that people build institutions to achieve different purposes but Dr. Olasupo built NASFAT, Fountain University Oshogbo as well as other institutions to uplift lives of Muslims. Yusuf noted that NASFAT is therefore celebrating Dr. Olasupo because the reward for ‘goods is good’. The chairman of the occasion, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mallam Yusuf Ali said the life of the celebrant represents Islam, which he urged other muslims to follow.

He said the situation of Islam today has made it mandatory for muslims to stand for all that is noble. Ali explained that the level of moral decadence in the society is a wake up call for Muslims to build morality as standard for bearers of Islam.

He said, “We should make Islam a cornerstone in all our actions”. The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede described the occasion as a celebration of God’s pleasure on the life and works of Dr Olasupo.

This he said is because some people also contribute to Islam, which are not noticed, or being blessed as much as that of Dr Olasupo. Presenting the celebrant, Alhaji Mogaji Remi Babalola acknowledged the immense contributions of the celebrant to establishment of NASFAT that has brought Nasfat family all over the world to the public to a lecture to celebrate him as a humble servant of Allah, the pioneer President and BOT chairman of great society.

Mogaji stated that his citation is not how or where he was born but the impact made out of his life by the wish of Allah. He said, sometimes 25 years ago Allah chose him to play a pivotal role and be the rallying point in the formation of Nasfat. “From your sitting room in Dopemu to Lagos State Old Secretariat Mosque to current State Secretariat Mosque in Alausa, Nasfat became a magnet that attracts Muslim at all levels to listen to the word of Allah, to praise Allah and fellowship together every Sunday.”

