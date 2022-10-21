NASFAT women visit Yaba Psychiatric Medical Centre

The women affairs management committee of Nasrul- Lahi-L-Fatih society, NASFAT has visited the Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital, Yaba as part of the charity/visitation programme of the ongoing NASFAT 23rd Women’s Week celebration. According to the head of the charity planning committee, a sub-committee of the 2022 women’s week organising committee, Alhaja Hamdalat Idowu Eshinlokun, the significance of the visit/charity is to extend hands of assistance to the health centre as it is done annually in line with the HELD policy of NASFAT which stands for health, education, livelihood and dawah.

“After making enquiry of the pressing needs of the hospital, that’s why the women affairs management of NASFAT is here today to present these gifts to the hospital management” “We are here today with 8 dozens of white plastic chairs, packs of detergent and antiseptic soap and some dozens of plastic buckets”. Earlier the Deputy Director Nursing of the medical center, Mrs. J.O Ohwadua has urged women, mothers to always take care of themselves and give then selves special treat always and ensure they pay adequate attention to their health. “If there’s anything challenging you as a woman, don’t keep it to yourself to avoid depression or suicidal scenario.

Get yourself engaged in religious societies like NASFAT, open up to someone, who you see as a mature and confidential elder, who can offer mildful, helpful and useful pieces of advice to problems being faced with”. “When you to visit the doctor for whatever health challenge, do so without hesitation. Don’t put too much burden on yourself. Don’t kill yourself with expensive/ extensive social functions.

Take good care of yourself and give yourself good treat everyday.” Receiving the gift items on behalf of the management of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital Yaba, Messrs. E.O Akande, Asst. Chief Admin. officer and Asst. Social welfare Secretary, D.W Eneh-Chidozie expressed the profound gratitude of the hospital management for the kind gestures that NASFAT has been extending to the hospital from the time immemorial.

Mrs. J.O Ohwadua was quoted, “Huuuh it’s as if NASFAT sees our mind for presenting these large number of chairs for us in the hospital, as this is exactly what is lacking in the hospital, as many of our patients are always seen standing while awaiting doctors’ attention due to insufficient chairs to sit on. Haaaa!!! NASFAT for doing this especially, you have touched our heart a lot and help us so much in this area.” “I’m really thrilled by this as we really need the chairs for our patients”. “We are so much appreciative of this. Actually, this is not the first time you will be doing this.

“I can remember some years ago while I was here before transfer to our Oshodi office, similar gestures was received from NASFAT”. She concluded by offering prayers for the women management and NASFAT as a whole. Two past national women affairs secretaries Alhaja Nofisat Arogundade and Alhaja Samiat Mumuni were in the entourage of the women who visited the hospital with the gifts including the Co-ordinator 2 Kaduna Zone with all the members of Charity committee. While Chairperson of the 23rd women’s week 202, Alhaja Hafsah Aralepo gave the vote of thanks.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...