Islam

NASFAT women visit Yaba Psychiatric Medical Centre

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The women affairs management committee of Nasrul- Lahi-L-Fatih society, NASFAT has visited the Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital, Yaba as part of the charity/visitation programme of the ongoing NASFAT 23rd Women’s Week celebration. According to the head of the charity planning committee, a sub-committee of the 2022 women’s week organising committee, Alhaja Hamdalat Idowu Eshinlokun, the significance of the visit/charity is to extend hands of assistance to the health centre as it is done annually in line with the HELD policy of NASFAT which stands for health, education, livelihood and dawah.

“After making enquiry of the pressing needs of the hospital, that’s why the women affairs management of NASFAT is here today to present these gifts to the hospital management” “We are here today with 8 dozens of white plastic chairs, packs of detergent and antiseptic soap and some dozens of plastic buckets”. Earlier the Deputy Director Nursing of the medical center, Mrs. J.O Ohwadua has urged women, mothers to always take care of themselves and give then selves special treat always and ensure they pay adequate attention to their health. “If there’s anything challenging you as a woman, don’t keep it to yourself to avoid depression or suicidal scenario.

Get yourself engaged in religious societies like NASFAT, open up to someone, who you see as a mature and confidential elder, who can offer mildful, helpful and useful pieces of advice to problems being faced with”. “When you to visit the doctor for whatever health challenge, do so without hesitation. Don’t put too much burden on yourself. Don’t kill yourself with expensive/ extensive social functions.

Take good care of yourself and give yourself good treat everyday.” Receiving the gift items on behalf of the management of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital Yaba, Messrs. E.O Akande, Asst. Chief Admin. officer and Asst. Social welfare Secretary, D.W Eneh-Chidozie expressed the profound gratitude of the hospital management for the kind gestures that NASFAT has been extending to the hospital from the time immemorial.

Mrs. J.O Ohwadua was quoted, “Huuuh it’s as if NASFAT sees our mind for presenting these large number of chairs for us in the hospital, as this is exactly what is lacking in the hospital, as many of our patients are always seen standing while awaiting doctors’ attention due to insufficient chairs to sit on. Haaaa!!! NASFAT for doing this especially, you have touched our heart a lot and help us so much in this area.” “I’m really thrilled by this as we really need the chairs for our patients”. “We are so much appreciative of this. Actually, this is not the first time you will be doing this.

“I can remember some years ago while I was here before transfer to our Oshodi office, similar gestures was received from NASFAT”. She concluded by offering prayers for the women management and NASFAT as a whole. Two past national women affairs secretaries Alhaja Nofisat Arogundade and Alhaja Samiat Mumuni were in the entourage of the women who visited the hospital with the gifts including the Co-ordinator 2 Kaduna Zone with all the members of Charity committee. While Chairperson of the 23rd women’s week 202, Alhaja Hafsah Aralepo gave the vote of thanks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Christianisation: MURIC warns against baseless allegations against Osinbajo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A n Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has warned against baseless allegation of christianisation levelled against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying that it would remain faithful, fair and objective based on its experience about the Vice President. MURIC, in a statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola waded into the […]
Islam

Stop victimisation of women, girls in hijab, Muslim organisations cry out

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the continued discrimination against the use of hijab in the country, a coalition of Muslim organisations has called on the federal and state governments, as well as private organizations, to end the illegality, claiming that despite the hijab’s constitutionality, Muslim women and girls are still harassed, abused, and treated as criminals because they […]
Islam

NASFAT partners UNICEF to end violence against women, girls in Nigeria

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Nasrulahi-L- Fatih Society (NASFAT) has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF) to tackled Violence Against Women and Girls in Nigeria. The project is supported by the European Union and United Nations spotlight initiative to end violence against women and girls campaign in collaboration with UNICEF. The NASFAT Publicity Secretary, Mr. AbdulAkeem Yusuf, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica