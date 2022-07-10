News

Nasir El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Nasir El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and called on the people to keep hope alive in tackling the difficult situation in the country.

 

In his Sallah message signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s Special Adviser Media and Communication, the governor congratulated pilgrims from the state for the opportunity to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019. He said: “It is my great honour and privilege to salute the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir.

The festival of sacrifice is a celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) absolute faith in the Almighty Allah, a tradition that the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) continued with, which is being observed annually by Muslims worldwide as an act of worship.

 

“As we confront our challenges and difficulties, we are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in our daily lives. “In these difficult times, let us be buoyed by faith and retain the hope that together we can make things better.

 

Let us embrace the lesson of sacrifice and uphold peace and goodwill towards all. “We congratulate the pilgrims from the state, who are able to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019. We wish them a safe return home.”

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

How we lost 22 patients, staff to COVID-19 in 4 months, by AE-FUTH

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, (AE-FUTHA), Ebony State, yesterday said the hospital lost some staff and 22 patients to coronavirus pandemic between December last year and March this year. This is even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has upgraded virology centre in the hospital constructed by the […]
News

Ndoma-Egba: APC’ll remain strong after Buhari’s tenur

Posted on Author CLEMENT JAMES reports

Victor Ndoma-Egba is a former Senate Leader and exChairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In this interview, he explains the reasons for the parallel congresses witnessed in some state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC). CLEMENT JAMES reports   What is your comment on the recent state congresses of the All Progressives […]
News

Group tackles Bauchi gov over comment in defence of armed herders

Posted on Author Idowu Nasir

Idowu Nasir A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned comment by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed that Fulani herdsmen had the rights to carry arms, describing it as not only unfortunate but reckless.   Mohammed had Thursday last week said AK-47-bearing herdsmen were being forced to do so because the government had […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica