NASoW hails as Buhari assents to Social Work Bill

Abolaji Adebayo

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the National Council for Social Work [Establishment] Bill 2022 into law.

Members of the association also applauded the National Assembly for the passage of the bill into law.

The association made these disclosures via a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Thursday in Ibadan through the Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr. Musliudeen Adebayo.

The association confirmed in the statement that Buhari had on Tuesday December 6, 2022 signed the National Council for Social Work [Establishment] Bill 2022 into law.

It was learnt that bill had earlier been passed into law by the National Assembly. The Senate had on Tuesday June 28, 2022 concurrently passed the Bill into law.

