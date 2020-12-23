NASS and constitutionality of Buhari’s invitation

The increasing level of insecurity across Nigeria has been a source of concern to many citizens, including their representatives at the National Assembly. In recent years, millions of people have fled their homes, thousands have been killed and many more have been maimed as a result of violent conflicts in various parts of the country.

The Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North-East, bandits operating in the North-West and the killer herdsmen operating in the North-Central and Southern regions have collectively imposed a reign of terror on Nigeria.

Everyday, these murderous groups attack communities, raze homes, murder innocent people in cold blooded and abduct women and children for ransom. A few weeks ago, 43 rice farmers were gruesomely murdered at a village in Zabarmari District of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

This mass murder triggered a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives during which the lawmakers expressed outrage and demanded an explanation from the Federal Government and the security forces.

The debate culminated in the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before the lawmakers and explain what his government has been doing about the deteriorating security situation in the country. Although the motion was opposed by some members, it was endorsed by the majority of them, compelling the leadership of the House to meet with the President and convey to him the decision of the parliament.

We were later told that the President received the invitation without reservations. Soon after, the Presidency communicated his willingness to appear, not just before members of the Green Chamber, but before the Joint Session of both chambers of the National Assembly. However, things began to go wrong as the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the President and prevailed on him not to honour the invitation.

Twenty-four hours to the appointed time the President was expected at the National Assembly, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) also issued a statement denouncing the attempt by the parliament to engage the President on the security situation in the country.

In Malami’s opinion, the right of the President to engage the lawmakers and appear before the National Assembly “is inherently discretional” and not in line with the provisions of the constitution. This opinion, coming from the Chief Law Officer of the country was a clear signal that the President might not honour his pledge to appear before the National Assembly.

But with all due respects, the AGF got it wrong. Nigeria runs a presidential system of government which thrives on a constitution. The government does not only derive its powers from the people, but must also ensure the participation of the people through their representatives in the National Assembly.

The government is made up of three arms namely, the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary, each of which has a responsibility to ensure good governance. Although the Principle of Separation of Powers prescribes that the three arms operate independently, the constitution has provided checks and balances to ensure no arm abuses the powers given to it.

In this light, the National Assembly has legislative oversight responsibilities on the executive arm of the government. The power of the National Assembly to summon any Nigerian, including the President, is provided expressly in section 89 of the Constitution, particularly section 89 (1) (c) which provides as follows: …the Senate or the House of Representatives… shall have power to (c) summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, and examine him as a witness and require him to produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, subject to all just exceptions.”

In view of the confusion created by the AGF on this matter, we strongly advise the National Assembly to test the constitutionality of the invitation it extended to the President in a court of law so as to resolve the issue permanently. From the sequence of the events, one could safely assume that the President would have honoured the invitation, but for the distractions and unnecessary obstacles mounted by those on the corridors of power.

We understand that the distractions were conjured by the governors, out of fear that the legislature would be dictating the pace of governance and putting the executive in check if the President honoured that invitation. These governors who rule over their states like Emperors, have been kneeling on the necks of their respective State Houses of Assembly. As Lords of the Manor, governance and all authority at the state level are in their hands and any legislative house that is not in their pockets is not worthy of existence.

They feared that the President’s appearance before the National Assembly might give the legislature at the subnational level the impetus to also bring their poor delivery of governance under scrutiny. Probably, the governors sold their fears to the President and his handlers who might have persuaded him to dishonour the invitation of the parliament to provide him a platform to explain to Nigerians why they cannot sleep with their two eyes closed any longer.

We think that that the President has succumbed to an unwise counsel and has further damaged his image before the populace, many of who think he is overwhelmed by the security situation and lacks capacity to tackle it. If the truth must be told, by shunning the parliament’s invitation under the guise of constitutionality, the President has displayed an uncaring attitude to the security situation in Nigeria. This is neither good for the President nor for his government.

