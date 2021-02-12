NASS approve N11bn 2020 capital budget for PTF

The joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, yesterday, endorsed N11 billion as capital component of the 2020 Appropriation for Nigerian Police Trust Fund. In his presentation during the budget defence, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on the establishment of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund. He said: “Sometime in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Police Trust Fund bill into law and since then, subsequently, the Board was inaugurated. Andforabout10monthsnow, they have not started properly. So, this is the first budget they brought following the approval of the National Assembly to extend the capital aspect of the budget.

“So, the same thing is applicable to the Police Trust Fund; we are approving only the capital aspect of the budget up to 31st of March, 2021 when we are expecting the 2021 estimate of the Trust Fund to come before both chambers of the National Assembly. “You may recall that the source of funding of the Trust Fund is 0.5 per cent of the revenue accruable to the Federation Account and other levies from companies doing business in Nigeria.

That’s the source of the fund. So, it’s not the statutory allocation; it’s deduction from the revenue.” He assured Nigerians that the joint Committee would carry out its oversight function on the Fund with a view to ensuring proper implementation of the N11 billion that was approved for capital expenditure. On his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC-Gombe), tasked the management team of Nigerian Police Trust Fund on the need to ensure judicious use of the resources.

“My expectation from the Trust Fund is to enhance the quality of the Police by observing the global best practices. All over the world, government alone cannot fund police. You need the private sector.” “You need the other components of the country to come together to provide security for the citizens.

It’s a good and kudos should be given to the government of the day. “Our prayer is those that are saddled with the responsibility to man the resources should be God fearing, should be balanced, and ensure that our police are well-trained, well-equipped. They should have training and retraining, so that they will be in tandem with their sister-agencies outside the country.”

