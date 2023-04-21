NASS begins induction for Senators, members-elect next month

Preparatory to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, the management of the the nation’s legislative institution, has set machinery in motion for induction of the 469 federal lawmakers- elect next month. According to a statement signed by the Chairman of sub-committee on Media and Publicity, Ali Barde Umoru, in Abuja, yesterday, the induction programmes for the federal lawmakers will commence on May 7, for batch A while those in batch B, will have theirs from May 14 to May 20. The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Alhaji Sani Magaji Tambuwal, as disclosed in the statement, has put all the required machineries on ground in terms of central and sub-committeess for seamless induction. programmes for all the federal lawmakers – elect
