NASS can’t summon President –Sagay

… says PDP looking for opportunity to embarrass Buhari

A constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN has joined the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN to say the summon of President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Representatives was unconstitutional. Sagay, in an interview, said that Nigerians should not forget that the President is not only Head of Executive but also Head of State.

The House of Representatives had two weeks ago summoned President Buhari to appear before it and explain the security situations in the country. The summon followed the slaughter of some farmers in Borno State by members of Boko Haram insurgents. President Buhari had agreed to appear before the House, until two days later, when the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Malami, declared the summon unconstitutional. According to Sagay, Buhari is the sovereignty of Nigeria and should be accorded that respect.

Sagay, who spoke in a telephone interview, said there was no issue National Assembly members wanted to discuss that they could not send their leaders to the President. According to him, the summon was to give the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) an opportunity to embarrass the President as they did in 2018.

He said: “The right of summoning people to National Assembly does not extend to the President. It extends to the Ministers and people in Parastatals and so on, who are implementing policies which are supported by budget that has been passed by them.

Like this: Like Loading...