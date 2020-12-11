News

NASS can’t summon President –Sagay

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

… says PDP looking for opportunity to embarrass Buhari

A constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN has joined the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN to say the summon of President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Representatives was unconstitutional. Sagay, in an interview, said that Nigerians should not forget that the President is not only Head of Executive but also Head of State.

The House of Representatives had two weeks ago summoned President Buhari to appear before it and explain the security situations in the country. The summon followed the slaughter of some farmers in Borno State by members of Boko Haram insurgents. President Buhari had agreed to appear before the House, until two days later, when the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Malami, declared the summon unconstitutional. According to Sagay, Buhari is the sovereignty of Nigeria and should be accorded that respect.

Sagay, who spoke in a telephone interview, said there was no issue National Assembly members wanted to discuss that they could not send their leaders to the President. According to him, the summon was to give the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) an opportunity to embarrass the President as they did in 2018.

He said: “The right of summoning people to National Assembly does not extend to the President. It extends to the Ministers and people in Parastatals and so on, who are implementing policies which are supported by budget that has been passed by them.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel/electricity hike: FG, labour reconvenes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Government yesterday reconvened a meeting with Organised Labour, with the view to forestall any plans to resume its suspended strike over the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff. 6 At the end of the last meeting held between labour and the government on September 27, which spilled to the […]
News

Tension in Ebonyi riverine community over sale of military boat

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Crisis is brewing in the riverine Ozizza community, Afikpo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over purported sale of a pontoon boat the community allegedly inherited from the military when the state was in Imo State. The pontoon boat was 45 feet in size and was handed over to the people by […]
News

Soldiers stop #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja, arrest 40

Posted on Author Reporter

  Roughly 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters have been arrested in Abuja by Military personnel, according to reports reaching New Telegraph. A convoy of over 50 vehicles loaded with heavily-armed security personnel were seen patrolling the Unity Fountain and Transcorp Junction areas of the city on Wednesday morning in the nation’s capital city. The #RevolutionNow protest is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: