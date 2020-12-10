News

NASS can’t summon President – Sagay

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay SAN has joined the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to say the summoning of President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Representatives was unconstitutional.
Prof. Sagay in an interview said that Nigerians should not forget that the President is not only Head of Executive but also Head of State.
The House of Representatives had two weeks ago summoned President Buhari to appear before it and explain the security situation in the country.
The summons followed the slaughter of some farmers in Borno State by members of Boko Haram insurgents.
President Buhari had agreed to appear before the House, until two days later when the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Malami declared the summons unconstitutional.
According to Sagay, Buhari is the sovereignty of Nigeria and should be accorded that respect.

